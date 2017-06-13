Renovation at Sunbeam Lake

(Sunbeam Lake renovations continue)…The County has been renovating the recreation area for some time

. The latest addition is a fountain. The large fountain is being constructed near the playground area. The County Planning Department announced Tuesday the grand opening for the Fountain would be July 4th. The Planning Department had closed the swimming area at Sunbeam Lake a while back after a tragic incident involving a child. The new fountain will allow visitors to the recreation area to cool off in the shallow water.