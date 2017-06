Flag Retirement Ceremony

Flag Day is Wednesday , June 14 and there will be a Flag Retirement Ceremony at Bucklin Park in El Centro.

American Legion Post 25 and the City of El Centro will host the ceremony that provides proper respect for the Flag of the United States of America and to provide for disposal of unserviceable flags in a dignified manner. The program will be held at the Veteran's Memorial in Buicklin Park , El Centro beginning at 7:00 p.m. The public and especially all veterans are invited to attend.