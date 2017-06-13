Work To Start On New Segment of I-8

The next section of the Interstate 8 Update Project is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Caltrans crews will begin major work on a new seven-mile stretch of I-8 just west of Ogilby Road to west of State Route 186 ( SR186 ). Eastbound and westbound Interstate 8 through this segment will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Speed will be reduced in the construction zone

The I-8 Update is a major pavement rehabilitation project consisting of five segments using Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement for more that 48 miles on the freeway in Imperial County. Two segments have been completed and the other segments are expected to be completed by 2019.