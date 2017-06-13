Interstate Re Opens After Accident

Eastbound Interstate 8 east of In-Ko-Pah Road was closed for approximately 5 hours early Tuesday morning.

The roadway was blocked when a tractor trailer rig overturned at about 11:50 p.m. Monday. According to the California Highway Patrol the roadway was blocked until about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday when the eastbound lanes were partially cleared. It was about 5:30 a.m. when all lanes were reopened and normal traffic resumed. The driver of the big rig received minor injuries and was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center for treatment. The accident remains under investigation.