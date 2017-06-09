Meth Found In Car Floor

More than 50 pounds of methamphetamine was found concealed in a hidden compartment in the floor of a car.

At about 6:00 p.m. Thursday , U.S. Border Patrol agents found the meth in the car being driven by a 26-year old man , a Legal Permanent Resident of the U.S. , when a canine team alerted to the vehicle at the Highway 86 checkpoint near Salton City. The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of over $170,000. The driver was turned over to Drug Enforcement Administration agents. A 23-year old woman passenger in the car was taken to nearby medical facility due to having labor pains.