Fontana Fugitive Arrested At Border

A 21-year old man wanted in Fontana , California on felony murder charges was turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico port of entry Wednesday.

Mexican law enforcement officers escorted Angel Delgado to the pedestrian gate at the downtown port. Delgado is facing homicide charges in San Bernardino County in regards to the murder of a 16-year old girl. After confirming the warrant , CBP officers turned Delgado over to San Bernardino Police Department detectives and transported to the San Bernardino County Jail.

David Salazar , Area Port Director of the Calexico Port of Entry said , " This arrest is a testament to our successful partnership with CBP's law enforce enforcement partners on both sides of the border. CBP officers are vigilant to stop those at the border who would do harm in our communities."