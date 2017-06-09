Details Of Fatal Accident Released

El Centro Police officers are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian early Friday morning.

According to an ECPD press release , officers were dispatched to the area of Even Hewes Highway and Cooley Road at about 5:15 a.m. Friday. Initial reports indicated that there was someone in the middle of the road. On arrival officers found a deceased woman. It appeared the woman had been struck by vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was not at the scene. At about 8:00 a.m. , officers responded to the 400 block of East Main Street after a convenience store clerk reported that the vehicle and the driver involved in the incident was at the location. Officers interviewed the driver and then impounded the vehicle as evidence and for a forensic investigation. According to El Centro Police , the driver said he did not see the woman who was dressed ion dark clothing and was unaware what he had struck. He said he drove to a well-lit location and reported the collision to his supervisor and to the insurance company. According to Commander Robert Sawyer of the El Centro Police Department , at this time the driver has not been charged with any crimes and the investigation is continuing.