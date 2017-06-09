Several Departments on the scene of a fire near Winterhaven

(Fire near Winterhaven)….Officials say the fire is East of Cocopah Road.

Four trailers have been burned and officials say homes are threatened. Several Departments are on scene, including Yuma Fire Department, Imperial County Fire Department, The Marine Corps Air Station, the Bureau of Land Management and others. They say the wind is making it difficult to control the fire. At last estimate the fire had burned about 15 acres. Several ambulances have responded to the scene, but it is not known if there are any injuries to report, or if they are on stand-by.