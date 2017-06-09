EPA announces settlement with Brawley facility

The US Environmental Protection Agency says the settlement is with Rockwood Chemical Company in Brawley. It is over an improperly stored and labeled agricultural pesticide at its Brawley facility. The company, a pesticide re-packager and distributor, will pay a $50,929 civil penalty and has corrected all identified compliance issues. The California Department of Pesticide Regulation inspected the Brawley facility in 2016. Based on those inspections, the EPA asserted multiple violations under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, which regulates the storage, labeling, distribution, sale and use of pesticides in the United States.