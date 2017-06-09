IVC Graduation will be record setting

(IVC Graduation Ceremonies)…That is plural.

They are holding two Saturday to accommodate a record number of Graduates. 1,479 Imperial Valley College students petitioned for degrees this academic year. That is the largest number in the college history. 534 will participate in the Graduation ceremonies Saturday, another record. The College has scheduled two ceremonies to accommodate the record numbers. The first will begin at 9:00 am. The second will begin at 2:00 pm. Both ceremonies will be held at the DePaoli Sports Complex. The oldest to graduate this year is 65 years of age. The youngest is 18. The average ages in the Class of 2017 is 25. 64% of the graduates are female. 36% are male. 41% will be graduating with honors, attaining a grade point average of 3.0 or better. 16 % are graduating with a GPA of 3.5.