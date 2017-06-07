Yum , Yum Restaurant Recognized

Calexico's Yum , Yum Restaurant will be recognized as the " Small Business of the Year " for the 56th California State Assembly District.

Assemblyman Eduardo Perez will make the presentation to owners Louie and Christina Wong at an Award Ceremony and Reception Friday , June 9 , 2017 at noon. Assemblyman Perez said , " In addition to nearly 30 years of business success , the Wong's are magnanimous community leaders , whose widespread philanthropy ranges from promoting arts and culture to serving Chinese food to fundraise at high school football games. They give wholeheartedly of their time and talent to help Imperial County Prosper." The Yum , Yum Restaurant is located at 528 Imperial Avenue in Calexico.