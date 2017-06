Three year Plan

(Supervisors approve 3 year plan)…It is the Mental Health Services Act Three year Program and Expenditure Plan.

Andrea Kuhlan, Director of Behavioral Health Services told the Board of Supervisors the Plan provides the funding for many of the contracted services provided by the local Behavioral Health Department. She said Mental Health Services Act funds are 100 percent allocated by the State through Mental Health Services funds. There is no impact to the County General fund.