ECRMC Awarded Accreditation

El Centro Regional Medical Center has earned the Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission for Hospital Accreditation.

The Gold Seal of Approval is awarded for demonstrating continuous compliance with the Joint Commission performance standards. It's a symbol of quality that reflects an organization's commitment to providing safe and effective patient care.

ECRMC went through a rigorous , unannounced onsite survey over three days in February. During the review , a team of Joint Commission surveyors evaluated compliance with hospital standards related to areas such as emergency management , environment of care , infection prevention and control , leadership , and medication management. Dr. Adolphe Edwards , CEO of El Centro Regional said , " ECRMC is pleased to receive accreditation from the Joint Commission , the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation. Staff from across the organization continue to work together to develop and implement approaches that have the potential to improve care for the patients of our community."