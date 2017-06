Few in Imperial County feel minor earthquakes

(Three minor earthquakes)….They were recorded early Wednesday morning.

The US Geological Survey says all three were centered North of Imperial County, closer to Indio. Two were felt South of Cabazon. A magnitude 3.2 was felt at 12:33 Wednesday morning. Just moments later a magnitude 3.4 was felt in the same area. The third temblor hit at 6:30 Wednesday morning near Thousand Palms. No damage or injury has been reported as a result of the three minor earthquakes.