Elder abuse awareness month

(June is Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Awareness Month)…The Board of Supervisors adopted the Proclamation this week.

During the month the public will be educated on how to know what abuse is, how to recognize abuse and how to report Elder Abuse. The state currently recognized five categories of abuse. They are Neglect and Self Neglect, Financial Abuse, Physical abuse, mental abuse and sexual abuse. To report suspected Elder abuse or to ask questions, contact the Imperial County Adult Protective Services hotline at 760-337-7878, or call the state crisis line at 1-800-231-4024.