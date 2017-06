41 year old woman arrested

(San Bernardino resident arrested in Calipat)….The recent arrest took place at the Calipatria State Prison.

The 41-year-old woman was visiting the Prison at the time. Staff at the prison found the woman in possession of four bindles of marijuana. The latex bindles weighed 17.1 grams, with a Prison value of $4,275. Valeria Victoria Varnado was placed under arrest and booked into the Imperial County Jail. She is facing felony charges.