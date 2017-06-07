Work planned on Aten Blvd.

(Maintenance planned for Aten Boulevard)…The City of Imperial and Union Pacific Railroad will be performing the maintenance repairs.

The work will be conducted on the railroad track on Aten, east of highway 86. That portion Aten will be closed from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, or until the project is finished, on June 15th. On that day, motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route. Detours will be posted for East and Westbound traffic. The work is needed to repair a loose rail in the immediate area. Union Pacific will make the necessary repairs to the track. Once the repairs are done, a paving company associated with the railroad will make road improvements to the immediate area for a smooth transition. Again, the work is scheduled for Thursday, June 15th.