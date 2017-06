Special Election Results

The unofficial final results of Tuesday's Special Election have been released.

Juanita Salas defeated three other candidates for the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors seat vacated by Matt Dessert. Salas tallied 754 votes to win the race. John Edgar " Ed " Snively pulled 590 votes to finish second. Tony Gallegos garnered 189 votes and Blake Miles had 176 votes. Just slightly over 16% of the eligible voters in Division 1 of the IID cast ballots.