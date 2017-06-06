Supervisors discuss marijuana ordinance

(Supervisors spend hours discussing a marijuana ordinance)….The ordinance, when finished, will regulate marijuana use in Imperial County.

Proposition 64 was approved by California voters last November. It makes Adult recreational use of marijuana legal in the state. The state has said individual counties and communities can reasonably regulate marijuana use in their jurisdiction. The Board of Supervisors spent hours Tuesday discussing what was to be included in the local ordinance regulating the legal use of marijuana. The ideas from the Board are going to the County Counsel’s office. They will put together the ordinance regulating the recreational and medicinal use of marijuana in Imperial County. The ordinance will be brought back to the Board in July for their approval.