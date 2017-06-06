The County continues to support Freedom Fest

(Freedom Fest gets County blessing)….Gene Brister, representing the Freedom Fest Committee, went before the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

He told the Board the annual 4th of July event depended on volunteers. He said around 330 volunteers help put on the event every year. Brister said County volunteers were indispensable in organizing and controlling the largest single day event in Imperial County. Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Michael Kelley said the Freedom fest Committee could count on the Counties support of the 27th Annual Freedom Fest 4th of July Celebration. Kelley thanked FM 107.5 the City of Imperial and the others who help put on the event that attracts 30,000 to 60,000 spectators and participants every year. This year the 4th of July falls on a Tuesday. Freedom Fest is held on the Imperial Valley Campus on Aten Road.