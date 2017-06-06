Single vehicle collision

(Fatal injury collision)….It was reported early Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it was a single vehicle collision. It was reported at around 12:30 in the morning on Highway 78, near Walter’s Camp. Silver Toyota Camry was traveling at around 65 miles per hour. The driver apparently saw an animal in the road, and took evasive action. She turned her vehicle to the right. The vehicle went off the roadway, into the desert and overturned. The driver was ejected and suffered fatal injuries. A male passenger in the vehicle suffered major injuries. He was transported to a hospital in the Palm Springs area for treatment. Both the driver and the passenger are residents of Blythe. The CHP is continuing to investigate the collision.