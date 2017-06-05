Barricaded Man Arrested In El Centro

A nearly 3 hour standoff in El Centro Sunday night ended with one man in custody.

According to the El Centro Police Department , at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday evening officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of El Centro Avenue after receiving a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers were told that 29-year old Ricardo Herrera has struck his mother several times and when his sister tried to intervene , Herrera struck her as well. The sister got a stun gun in an attempt to defend herself and her mother but Herrera was able to take the weapon away from her and then used it on the victims.

Responding officers found Herrera in the front yard of the residence activating the stun gun. He refused to drop the weapon and ran into the house. He was than able to slip through the perimeter officers had set up and evaded arrest. At about 11:30 p.m. , an officer checking the house on El Centro Avenue heard movements inside and the sound of someone cycling a stun gun. Additional officers responded to the scene and Herrera walked out of the house. He again refused to obey orders to drop the stun gun and went back inside the house. Officers made numerous attempts to have Herrera walk out of the house and surrender but he refused to comply. Officers then determined that they would have to enter the house to arrest Herrera. According to police , he was warned several times to come out of the house or a police canine would be deployed. Herrera was warned that the dog would bite him but he refused to come out. Officers made entry to the house and the dog located Herrera in a bathroom. Officers forced the door open and found Herrera who again refused to surrender. Officers deployed the police dog and after struggling with the dog and officers , Herrera was subdued and taken into custody. He was treated at the scene for dog bites and treated at ECRMC for medical clearance before being booked at Imperial County Jail on charges of felony assault and obstructing law enforcement.