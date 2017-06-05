BP Finds Drugs In Gas Tank

U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a man suspected of smuggling heroin and cocaine Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 5:00 p.m. Sunday when the man drove up to the checkpoint. Prior to reaching primary inspection , a Border Patrol canine team alerted to the man's pick up truck. The man and truck were sent to secondary inspection where agents found twenty packages of cocaine and two packages of black tar heroin concealed in the gas tank. The cocaine weighed nearly 25 and a half pounds and has a street value of more than $380,000. The black tar heroin total nearly 2 pounds and has a value estimated at over $32,000. The man , a U.S. citizen , was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.