Graduation ceremonies continue

(Graduation Season continues)…Last week, seniors in El Centro and San Pasqual received their certificates.

This week, ceremonies are being held in Brawley, Imperial and Holtville. Imperial Holbrook High School seniors graduate Wednesday at Imperial High School Gym, beginning at 7:00 pm. Also Wednesday Valley Academy Alternative Education and Brawley DVS and Alternative Education graduate their seniors. Brawley High School Graduation will be held Thursday at Weist Field. That ceremony starts at 8:00 pm. Imperial and Holtville Seniors graduate on Friday, beginning at 7:30 pm. In Holtville the ceremonies will be held on the Viking Football Field. In Imperial the ceremonies will be on the Tiger Football Field