Brawley City Council meeting

Details

(Brawley City Council meets Tuesday night)…..The Council will discuss the details for Sale and Delivery of Pension Obligation Bonds.

The County District Attorney’s Office will make a presentation on Human Trafficking. The Council will be asked to adopt a resolution declaring June as Responsible Fatherhood Month. Erasmo Gonzalez is also scheduled to receive a certificate of appreciation for his community service. The Brawley City Council meets in the City Council Chambers, 383 Main Street in Brawley. The City Council meeting begins at 6:00 pm.

 

