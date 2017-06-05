Brawley City Council meeting

(Brawley City Council meets Tuesday night)…..The Council will discuss the details for Sale and Delivery of Pension Obligation Bonds.

The County District Attorney’s Office will make a presentation on Human Trafficking. The Council will be asked to adopt a resolution declaring June as Responsible Fatherhood Month. Erasmo Gonzalez is also scheduled to receive a certificate of appreciation for his community service. The Brawley City Council meets in the City Council Chambers, 383 Main Street in Brawley. The City Council meeting begins at 6:00 pm.