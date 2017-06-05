IID Board of Directors

(IID Board of Directors to meet Tuesday)…The meeting will be open to the Public at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon.

The Board is scheduled to discuss the 2016 Local Entity non-competitive mitigation program. Tina Shields will lead that discussion. The Directors will consider a resolution covering California Environmental Quality Act findings on the East County Detention Center Project in Indio, and they will discuss a service agreement for Utility Tree Service. The Board of Directors will also be asked to approve the purchase of a full-sized Sport Utility vehicle and two Wire Puller Trailers. One for Imperial County and one for La Quinta. The Directors meet in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.