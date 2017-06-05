Supervisors meet Tuesday

(Supervisors to discuss Prop 64)…The Adult Use of Marijuana Act has been discussed several times by the Board.

The Board rescheduled the topic a few weeks ago to allow for more detailed discussion on the issues. Tuesday the Supervisors will discuss local options for enforcement, regulation and taxation. Also Tuesday the Board is scheduled to discuss county support for Freedom Fest 2017, the local Fourth of July Celebration. They will discuss approval of fiscal year 2017-18 Area Agency on Aging Provider contracts, and they will be asked to adopt the Mental Health Services Act Three year Program and expenditure plan for fiscal year 2017-18 through 2019-20. The Supervisors convene their weekly meeting in public session at 9:30 Tuesday morning. They meet in the Board Chambers at the Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro.