IID Special Election

(Tuesday is special election day)….Polls open at 7:00 am.

The Imperial Irrigation District Special Election is to choose a new Division 1 Director. Only those registered in Division 1 are eligible to cast a ballot. Four candidates are seeking to fill the vacancy left by Matt Desert, who resigned earlier this year to take a position with the County. When the polls close Tuesday, all ballots will be tallied, and one of the 4 candidates will be the new IID Director for Division 1. The Registrar of Voters says there will be no run-offs. The candidate with the most votes will win the vacated seat.