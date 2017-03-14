Rule 310 funds

(Supervisors approve three MOU’s)…They were sitting as the Air Pollution Control District Board.

The Memorandums are with the Air Pollution Control District, the City of Brawley, the City of El Centro and LaBrucherie Tractors. The MOU’s reflect awarding of funds under the Rule 310 Operational Development Fee. The Cities were awarded under the PM 10 mitigation project. Brawley will receive up to $200,000. El Centro will receive up to $86,000. The funds will help pay for the paving of two parking lots, one in each city. The paving projects are anticipated to reduce levels of PM 10, or dust in the air. LaBrucherie will receive up to $123, 409 for Ozone Mitigation Projects.