School elections

(Elementary schools to change election dates)…Several of the elementary school districts had requested the change.

Registrar of Voters Debra Porter placed the requests before the County Board of Supervisors. Porter said the elections for the Elementary School Districts are currently on the first Tuesday following the First Monday in November of odd numbered years. The Districts want the elections to coincide with other general elections for financial reasons and higher voter turn-out. The Supervisors agreed to the change requested. The Elementary School District elections will now be on the first Tuesday following the first Monday in November on even numbered years.