Helicopter crash on the Mexican side of Mt. Signal

(4 killed in helicopter crash)….Monday afternoon the Pilot, Co-Pilot and two volunteer rescue personnel died.

According to witnesses to the incident, the helicopter crashed on the Mexican side of Mount Signal. The State Police helicopter was participating in a rescue mission at the time of the tragedy. At around 2:30 Monday afternoon the helicopter had removed the body of Karen Violeta Ruiz Sanchez, who had been reported missing. The helicopter returned to the mountain to bring down the rescuers. On the way down, the helicopter became tangled in high power lines. The chopper lost its rotor blades and plunged to the ground. The helicopter exploded on impact, killing the 4 occupants. The incident is under investigation.