Early voting this weekend

(IID Special Election is Tuesday, June 6th)…The election is to fill the vacancy for Division one.

Only registered voters in that division are eligible to vote. Those who did not vote by mail will be able to vote early. This weekend the Registrar of Voters office will be open from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm for early voting. The office is on the second floor of the Administration Center, 9409 Main Street in El Centro. Those who choose to vote on Election Day, polls will be open from 7:00 am until 8:00 pm. There are four candidates running for the seat left by Matt Dessert. The Candidates are; Ed Snively, Juanita Salas, Blake Miles and Tony Gallegos. The Elections Department says there will be no run-offs. Whoever gets the most votes, wins.