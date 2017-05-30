Local Graduation ceremonies

(Graduation Season)….It is going to get busy.

Thursday the seniors at Desert Oasis and Adult Education in El Centro will be graduating at the Southwest Theater, beginning at 7:00 PM. On June 2nd, San Pasqual High School will hold their ceremony. Also on Friday, Southwest and Central Union High Schools will hold their Graduation Ceremonies. Southwest ceremonies will be held at Freeway Stadium and Central will graduate their seniors at Cal Jones Field. Both ceremonies begin at 8:00 pm. Imperial Holbrook High School, Valley Academy Alternative Education, and Brawley DVS and Alternative Ed all Graduate on June 7th. Also next week, Brawley Union High Seniors Graduate on June 8th at Weist Field. On June 9th, Holtville and Imperial Seniors will graduate. Holtville ceremonies will be held on the Viking Football field and Imperial Seniors will graduate on the Tiger Football field. Both ceremonies will begin at 7:30 pm.