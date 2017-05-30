MAG to be recognized

MAG has been chosen as the Assembly District 56 Non-Profit of the year. Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia has informed the Mothers and Men Against Gangs of his choice. Yulil Alonso-Garza, the creator of MAG, will be among the other Assembly District Non-Profits to be recognized during a ceremony on June 28th in Sacramento. Alonso-Garza formed MAD after her 17-year-old son was killed by a gang member 4 years ago. The MAG raises awareness and funds to help combat gang violence.