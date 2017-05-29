Garcia bills out of the suspence file

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia says 11 of his Bills have moved out of the committee. Among them, AB 1361, legislation to help house veterans with mental health needs. The Assemblyman says California is home to nearly 1.8 million veterans, more than any other state in the nation. He says that means we have an increased responsibility to secure sufficient resources to support their basic needs. Garcia said his bill will help the Department of Veteran Affairs assess and develop a plan to administer housing for veterans with complete mental health and behavioral needs. Other bills making out of the Appropriation committee deal with; Climate Change, Hazardous Waste, Low-income housing for Farm workers, Museums for all, Native American Healthcare access and more.