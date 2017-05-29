Energy saving tips

(IID gives you the Power to save)….It is part of their annual Summer Energy conservation campaign.

The theme is You have the POWER to save. The Imperial Irrigation District is sharing energy conservation tips with customers, encouraging them to take simple acts that result in significant energy savings to reduce energy use, lower stress on the electric system and save on their home energy bills. The campaign aims to curb energy demand during peak hours between 4-8:00 pm, when energy demand is at its highest. They say customers can help reduce their energy consumption during the peak hours by setting thermostats at 78 degrees or higher, turning off lights and fans when leaving a room or giving major appliances a break during the peak hours. Customers are invited to download the IID Customer Connect mobile app or visit www.iid.com/powertosave for additional tips and information on energy efficiency programs.