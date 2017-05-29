Memorial Day in Imperial County

(Gravesites decorated with flags)…They were placed Friday.

When those commemorating Memorial Day arrived at the Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro and Memory Gardens North of Imperial arrived Monday, they found the American Flags placed on gravesites. They were placed to honor those who served in the U.S. Military. They were placed by Boy Scout Troops 4076 and 4070 in El Centro and Imperial. Memorial Day Ceremonies were held at Evergreen and Memorial Gardens, as well as at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, Holt Park in Holtville and Riverview Cemetery in Brawley. The Eagles Lodge in El Centro also held their traditional Memorial Day Ceremony at the flagpole on Main Street in El Centro. Lunch was served following the ceremony. The American Legion Post in El Centro also scheduled a special Veteran’s Lunch at the American Legion Hall on Broadway in El Centro.