Over-night air pollution in Niland

(Air Pollution in the north end)…Two Air Alerts were issued overnight.

The Air Pollution Control District issued the first air alert at 7:00 pm for the Niland area. The second Air Quality Alert went out at 1:00 Friday morning. Both alerts were for very high levels of PM 2.5. Air Quality was listed as Unhealthy. The Particulate Matter levels lowered and by 5:00 Friday morning air quality in Niland was listed as Moderate.