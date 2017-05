Armed robbery in El Centro

(Fast food restaurant robbed)….The suspect is in custody.

El Centro Police say the suspected armed robbery was reported at around 10:20 Thursday night. The suspect went into the Carl’s Junior on Adams Avenue. He told the clerk he had a gun and demanded money. The clerk said because he had said he had a gun, she gave him an undetermined amount of cash from the register. 28-year-old Anthony Alexander Martinez was subsequently arrested. He was booked into County Jail. His bail was set at $100,000.