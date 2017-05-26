Salton Sea Mitigation funds for the next fiscal year

(Salton Sea Mitigation funds approved)….The Quantification Settlement Agreement Joint Powers Authority met recently.

The JPA consists of the San Diego County Water Authority, the Imperial Irrigation District, Coachella Valley Water District and the State of California. During the meeting the JPA unanimously approved a $25.5 million budget for fiscal year 2018. The San Diego County Water Authority says the majority of the funding will go toward the final mitigation conservation effort to supply water to the Salton Sea, and a new round of proactive air quality projects.