Brush fire in San Diego County mountains

(Fire near Boulevard)….The brush fire broke out at around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

It was reported North of Interstate 8. Officials say the fire has not threatened the Interstate. Gal Fire responded to the blaze with 80 firefighters and two helicopters dropping water. By Wednesday evening the fire was reportedly 15 % contained. The same officials said they had stopped the spread of the fire within an hour of their arrival.