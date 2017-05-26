Fire under control

(Brush fire still burning)…Officials say the fire is under control.

Fire crews from Yuma County Fire Department, Rural Metro and the Bureau of Land Management have been combating the blaze in Arizona. Mexican firefighters are working the fire south of the border. Imperial County Fire crews had been assigned to the area and were standing by in case the fire crossed into California. Officials say that has not happened. The fire began Wednesday in Mexico, and quickly spread into Arizona. Officials estimate the fire has burned between 114 and 120 acres. 74 of those acres have been in Arizona. They say no structures have been damaged.