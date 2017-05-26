I-8 reopens at 7:30 am

(Interstate 8 has reopened)…At 7:30 Friday morning the California Highway Patrol began escorting traffic over the mountain.

The Interstate, both East and Westbound lanes, were closed at just after mid-night. The CHP says two semis toppled over, and strong gusty winds were reported. The Highway Patrol has not said if the winds caused the big rig incidents. No injuries were reported. The Interstate closure was at Highway 98, near Ocotillo and continued to Willows Road in San Diego County. Witnesses said Ocotillo had turned into a large parking lot, with vehicles waiting to travel to San Diego.