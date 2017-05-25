Calexico High School Lockdown

Authorities at Calexico High School ordered a lockdown of the campus Thursday afternoon.

According to Calexico Superintendent of Schools Maria Ambriz , at about 2:40 p.m. Thursday , the Calexico Police Department received a call from a student regarding a student with a weapon on the campus of the high school. Calexico Police and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to the school and placed the campus on lockdown. Officers were able to locate the student and after searching the students backpack , a replica gun was found. The lockdown was lifted at 3:40 p.m. and students were released. According to Calexico Police Chief Reggie Gomez , 3 students were taken into custody in regards to the incident. Calexico Police are continuing to investigate the incident as they try to determine if any threats of violence were made by the student with the replica gun.