El Centro House Burns , Again

The El Centro Fire Department responded to an early morning fire Thursday.

Multiple 911 calls were received at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday with reports of a structure fire in the 700 block of Olive Avenue. The first ECFD Engine Company on scene found a residence at 721 Olive fully involved with fire and immediately sounded a second alarm. Firefighters from ECFD and Imperial County Fire Department were able to keep the blaze from spreading to surrounding residences. The apartment involved in the blaze was unoccupied. No injuries were reported. According to the El Centro Fire Department this is the third incident involving this structure in the last 35 days. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.