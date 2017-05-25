Friday morning brush fire

(County fire responds to a brush fire)….It was reported Friday morning.

County Fire Chief Tony Rouhotas says the County crew responded to the fire that was at line with California, Arizona and Mexico. The Chief said the fire burned 120 acres of brush before it was brought under control. The Chief his crew spent about five hours watching the brush burn. He said the fire was in Arizona and Mexico, and never crossed into California. The County crew was on scene to aggressively attack the blaze, if it had crossed the line into California. The Chief said fire crews in Arizona and Mexico handled the blaze. He said he had not heard of any injuries to any of the firefighters. The fire burned only brush and no structures were damaged.