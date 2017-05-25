Reaffirming an old agreement

(Sister City reaffirmed)….The ceremony was held Wednesday evening in Calexico.

The Mayor of Mexicali and members of the Mexicali City Council attended the event, held in the Calexico City Council Chambers. Calexico Mayor Armando Real and the Mayor of Mexicali then signed a reaffirmation of a Sister City agreement. A similar ceremony was held recently in Mexicali. The agreement reaffirms both cities commitment to international cooperation, focusing on solutions for problems that affect both neighboring communities, as well as identifying and seizing opportunities for economic and social development of both communities.