Attempted armed robbery

(Suspect sought)…There was an attempted armed robbery in Yuma early Wednesday morning

. Yuma County Sheriff’s received the call at 3:10 in the morning. Deputies responded to the location in the 8800 block of East Highway 95. They found the victim, who told the Deputies he was sleeping in the bed of his vehicle, waiting to go to work, when an unknown individual wearing dark clothing and a ski mask approached the vehicle and sprayed him with what appeared to be pepper spray from a squirt gun. The suspect then demanded money. The victim said he was able to flee and call for help. The suspect reportedly fired two gunshots, both striking the victim’s vehicle. The suspect left the scene in an unknown direction, in a black SUV. No injuries were reported and there was no monetary loss.