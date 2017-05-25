Increased Holiday Patrols begin Friday evening

(Memorial Day Weekend begins Friday evening)….Law enforcement will be on the lookout for impaired drivers.

Special patrols will be underway throughout the 3-day weekend. California Highway Patrol will go into their Maximum Enforcement at 6:00 pm Friday and remain in the Holiday patrol mode until mid-night Monday. Yuma County Sheriff’s Office says they will take part in an ongoing traffic safety campaign throughout the 3-day Holiday. They will be conducting a DUI enforcement detail in an effort to detect, stop and arrest alcohol and drug-impaired drivers.