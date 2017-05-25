Latest Unemployment numbers for Imperial County

(Jobless rate down slightly)…The latest numbers available are for April.

The numbers were released recently by the Labor Market Information Division of Employment Development Department. April unemployment in Imperial County was recorded at 19.2 percent. That is down from a revised 20.8% in March, and below the year ago estimate of 23.4%. this compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.5% for the state and 4.1% for the nation during the same period. In April, 13,900 eligible workers were unemployed out of a Labor Force of 72,600.